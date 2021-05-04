But while some have criticized such comments and used them to question the advice of officials such as top federal infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci, most of the worst punditry on this issue came later on, after the gravity of the situation became clear to those officials. It came from those who sought to question the severity of the virus in the name of keeping the economy open or, at a more basic level, appealing to people who just didn’t want to believe it was a major threat.