The president, after the United States surpassed 200 million shots in his first 100 days, also aims to have 160 million adult Americans — or 60 percent — fully vaccinated by the summer holiday, a date he marked in a March prime-time address for America to start to look “more normal.”
Health officials are confident that communities that can achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate will see sharp declines in individual cases, hospitalizations and deaths, a senior administration official said on a call with reporters Tuesday. Administration officials also expect the Food and Drug Administration to soon issue an emergency use authorization enabling adolescents 12 to 15 years old to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, opening up vaccinations to millions more people.
In the past week, some health experts have criticized Biden and the White House, arguing they need to better demonstrate the perks of getting vaccinated, a key step they say is necessary in overcoming vaccine hesitancy. After a surge of vaccinations over the past few months, vaccine supply has started to outstrip demand as hesitancy becomes the Biden administration’s most significant hurdle in immunizing more Americans.
About 40 percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated, but polls suggest that a significant portion of the population does not plan to get inoculated.
Some have criticized Biden for continuing to wear a mask outside, even though he is fully vaccinated, despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that immunized people do not need to wear masks outdoors if they are not in crowds. The president, they say, should model how restrictions can be relaxed once someone is vaccinated, to encourage more people to do so.
The Biden administration finds itself in a difficult position, however, as the science remains unsettled on what is and is not safe as more Americans get vaccinated. The president must model appropriate public health behavior for the entire country, public health officials say, including areas where infections remain high.
Cases remain stubbornly high, at about 50,000 new confirmed infections each day — a number several experts said is probably an undercount given lower rates of testing — and about 700 deaths per day.
“You’ve got this balancing act,” said Ezekiel Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and chair of its Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy. “On the one hand, if he can’t stop wearing a mask, then I might not be able to stop wearing a mask, and what’s the advantage? There is a strain of that. The other thing that probably is important is … we only have 44 percent of the population vaccinated, so that is a problem.”
As Biden sets the new goal, the administration is taking steps to make vaccine more accessible, including directing pharmacies to offer walk-in appointments, redirecting Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to support pop-up clinics and sending more doses to rural health clinics.
Biden will announce millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan will be made available to support the vaccination efforts. Nearly $250 million will be allocated to hire community-outreach and health workers to help increase vaccine access for people in hard-to-reach communities. The workers will be tasked with increasing vaccine confidence and assisting with vaccination appointments.
The president is also making available $130 million to improve vaccine education and information, particularly targeting health disparities in underserved communities. An additional $250 million will be made available to states to assist in outreach efforts, and over $100 million will be sent to approximately 4,600 rural health clinics to support vaccine outreach.
Biden’s team has been reaching out to scientists and public health experts in recent weeks to understand how the science is evolving as more Americans get vaccinated and what restrictions they can and cannot begin to relax, according to several people familiar with or engaged in the conversations. The administration has begun taking steps to loosen restrictions for those who are vaccinated, including the CDC’s guidance last week advising that vaccinated Americans do not have to wear a mask outside.
Some questioned why Biden, who is fully vaccinated, continued to wear a mask outside even after the guidance was released. Anita Dunn, a White House senior adviser, acknowledged she still found herself wearing a mask outdoors out of habit, but she said Biden will follow the CDC guidance and takes his role modeling the safe behavior seriously.
“He’s always taken his role as sending a signal to follow the science very seriously as well,” she said Sunday on CNN. “We do take some extra precautions for him because he is the president of the United States. But I would say that people should follow the CDC guidelines, and they should take advantage of getting the vaccine, getting fully vaccinated, and taking that mask off, particularly as the weather grows so beautiful and we all want to be outside.”
Some experts noted that there continues to be a patchwork recovery across the country. Several states are still experiencing increases in caseload, and certain pockets of the country have low vaccination rates. Much of the appropriate public health behavior now depends on a person’s specific circumstance, experts said. A group of people who are all fully vaccinated can return to their pre-pandemic behavior together, while a vaccinated person in a region of the country with high rates of transmission and large numbers of unvaccinated people still need to take certain precautions, such as wearing a mask.
“The challenge for the president and the federal government in general is you’re having to set standards for the entire country and role-model for the entire country, and what might be appropriate in one place is not what’s appropriate everywhere,” said Celine Gounder, an infectious-disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York’s Bellevue Hospital and a member of Biden’s coronavirus transition task force. “The problem is we don’t know necessarily who around us is fully vaccinated.”
The task for the administration over the next several weeks as it works to hit its July Fourth goals will be trying to incentivize reluctant Americans to get vaccinated while not reopening the country too quickly and risking another surge in cases, experts said.
“It’s really important to emphasize that we’re in an area where it’s not going to be guided by precise science. It’s going to be guided by science, common sense and politics,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and an adviser to Biden’s coronavirus task force. “We’re going to see flare-ups of cases handled on a state-by-state basis, but I don’t think we’re done at all yet.”