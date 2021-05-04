Congressional Republicans have long walked a tightrope on Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election. They’ve supported various efforts to question and even overturn the result, but few of them went nearly as far as Trump. He talked about massive fraud, dead people voting and baseless conspiracy theories about voting machines; they talked more broadly about supposed “irregularities” and states allegedly not following their own election laws. It’s clear most of them knew what Trump was saying was bunk, so they watered it down in the name of at least looking like they were on his side. Even Trump’s impeachment lawyers did this.