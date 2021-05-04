Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the effort in the Senate to contest Biden’s election victory, said he does not regret raising his fist to a pro-Trump mob gathered outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 ahead of the violent insurrection, Colby Itkowitz reports. “I waved to them, gave them the thumbs up, pumped my fist to them and thanked them for being there, and they had every right to do that,” Hawley said during an interview this morning with Washington Post Live. “I don’t know which of those protesters, if any of them, those demonstrators, participated in the criminal riot,” Hawley said. “And I think it’s a slur on the thousands and thousands, tens of thousands of people who came to the Capitol that day to demonstrate peacefully to lump them in with the criminal rioters and say, ‘Oh, you’re all basically the same.’”