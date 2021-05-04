Democrats and Republicans in Washington often do not speak the same language anymore. Just as there are “red” and “blue” states, there are “red” and “blue” versions of infrastructure proposals. Democrats have an expansive view of infrastructure, including such things as home-care services, that Republicans deride as not “real” infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. Meanwhile, Democrats want to add spending on top of existing appropriations, while Republicans include existing spending in their numbers, which make their budget proposals look bigger.