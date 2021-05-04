The other inevitable response is that no illegal vote is acceptable. To which the natural response is: Sure, that’s why these people are facing criminal prosecution — even in cases in which it seems as though the allegation centers on a possible mistake. We similarly try to prosecute every homicide that occurs in the United States, but we accept that some homicides occur regardless. The standard we apply to our daily lives is not “preventing every homicide from occurring in the first place,” an obviously unobtainable goal.