Slavery was eventually outlawed, but not until northern states gained in population to counteract the advantage the Three-Fifths Compromise had given southern states and not until a war had to be fought over the matter. There is basically nothing in the historical record to suggest this was somehow a deft maneuver by northern states to pave the way for that 80 years later -- even if that was somehow a viable and foreseeable plan -- nor was it pitched as such at the time.