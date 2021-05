House Democrats, who ran last year on lowering the price of prescription drugs, already passed the bill in late 2019. But now they say they’re teeing up the measure so it’s ready to go whenever there’s an opening. The hearings “show Democrats are taking concrete steps to get the drug-pricing piece ready and marked up and done so it can be put in whatever vehicle makes sense,” said Henry Connelly, communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).