Fact Checker: Democrats and Republicans need a translator when speaking infrastructure
Democrats and Republicans in Washington often do not speak the same language anymore. Just as there are “red” and “blue” states, there are “red” and “blue” versions of infrastructure proposals.
Democrats have an expansive view of infrastructure, including such things as home-care services, that Republicans deride as not “real” infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. Meanwhile, Democrats want to add spending on top of existing appropriations, while Republicans include existing spending in their numbers, which make their budget proposals look bigger.
Yet all too often, reporters act as if the two sides are speaking the same language. That makes it seem as though the two sides are actually close to being on the same negotiating page — when in fact they are not.
Analysis: Biden’s refugee reversal shows perils of immigration issue for him
Biden reversed course and lifted the annual limit on the number of refugees who can be admitted to the United States to 62,500 after fierce backlash from Democrats over his previous decision to keep the Trump record-low cap in place.
Biden acknowledged that refugee admissions would not fill the new 62,500 slots, accusing his predecessor, Donald Trump, of dismantling the refugee system:
“The sad truth is that we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year,” he said. “We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years. It will take some time, but that work is already underway.”
NRCC announces 10 more Democratic targets, all in states losing congressional seats
The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Tuesday that it is targeting 10 additional Democrats in next year’s midterm elections, all from states that will be losing a congressional seat in the wake of last week’s release of census population counts.
The expanded list — now at 57 Democratic members — was issued as Republicans voiced increased optimism about retaking control of the House, which the party lost in the 2018 elections, nearly two years into then-President Donald Trump’s term.
Republicans running in the districts targeted by the NRCC can expect additional resources.
As the result of the new reapportionment data, several historically Democratic states that border the Great Lakes are giving up congressional seats and electoral votes to regions where Republicans have a political advantage. California is also losing a congressional seat for the first time in its history.
The newly targeted Democrats include Reps. Ami Bera (Calif.), Jim Costa (Calif.), Raul Ruiz (Calif.), Marie Newman (Ill.), Daniel Kildee (Mich.), Kathleen Rice (N.Y.), Paul Tonko (N.Y.), Joseph Morelle (N.Y.), Brian Higgins (N.Y.) and Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.).
Harris heading to Wisconsin to pitch jobs and infrastructure plan
Vice President Harris plans to head to Wisconsin on Tuesday to promote Biden’s $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan with a focus on proposed spending on research and development.
Harris is scheduled to visit clean-energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee before hosting a roundtable discussion on the plan and its impact on local communities, according to an advisory from her office.
The White House is seeking to bolster support in Congress for Biden’s package — and another of similar size focused on expanding access to health care and safety-net programs for families — with a series of visits around the country.
Before departing Washington on Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks to the 51st annual Conference on the Americas, with an expected focus on her charge from Biden to address the root causes of migration that are contributing to a surge in U.S.-Mexico border crossings.
“Our Administration is implementing a comprehensive strategy with governments, international institutions, the private sector, foundations, and community organizations,” Harris plans to say, according to an excerpt of prepared remarks released by her office. “The idea here is that our work will be coordinated — and that every sector will have a role to play.”
Biden to address vaccination program as pace of shots has slowed nationwide
Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday on his administration’s coronavirus response and its vaccination program at a time when the pace of vaccinations has slowed nationwide even though every American adult is now eligible for the shots.
Biden’s planned speech from the State Dining Room of the White House comes during a week when he has otherwise been heavily focused on pushing major spending plans pending in Congress.
Almost half of all U.S. adults have yet to receive a first vaccination shot although they are now eligible, and the rolling rate of new shots has dropped to its lowest level since mid-March.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is expected by next week to grant expanded emergency use authorization to allow children as young as 12 to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, according to three federal officials familiar with the situation.
Biden’s agenda Tuesday also includes his daily intelligence briefing, according to a White House advisory.
Garland to emphasize need for funding on domestic terrorism and civil rights work
Attorney General Merrick Garland will ask lawmakers Tuesday to support his department’s request for more funding to help investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism and beef up civil rights enforcement, as he testifies on Capitol Hill for the first time as the country’s top law enforcement officer.
Appearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the Justice Department’s budget request, Garland will highlight proposals for a $45 million increase in funding for the FBI for domestic terrorism investigations, and a $40 million increase for U.S. attorneys to manage the ensuing caseloads, according to a written copy of his opening statement. He will also note that the department is seeking to increase civil rights funding by $33 million, according to the statement.
“From protecting voting rights to prosecuting hate crimes like those experienced by our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, DOJ’s civil rights work is critical to protecting the American dream,” Garland will say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
Facebook and Trump are at a turning point in their long, tortured relationship
On Jan. 6, as an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump posted on Facebook that his supporters should “remember this day forever.”
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” he said in a post.
In response, Facebook did something it had resisted for years: It banned Trump’s account indefinitely for inciting violence. Twitter, YouTube and others followed suit.
The ban culminated a long-running and tortured relationship between the politician and the social media company, one that will hit a new inflection point Wednesday.
Cheney slams Trump’s attempt to brand 2020 election ‘the Big Lie,’ sparking new calls for her to leave GOP leadership
Rep. Liz Cheney made clear Monday that she will continue to publicly denounce former president Donald Trump over his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, imperiling her position in House Republican leadership as GOP members continue to rally around Trump.
House Republican leaders as well as some rank-and-file members have said that Cheney’s statements in recent weeks about Trump are a distraction and that she should focus on issues that unite the party.
But Cheney (R-Wyo.) brushed aside those warnings Monday after Trump issued a statement attempting to commandeer the term “Big Lie,” commonly used to refer to the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, by asserting that the term should now refer to President Biden’s election victory.
How three major news organizations all got a story about Giuliani wrong
Incorrect information from government sources apparently led three separate news organizations to publish the same erroneous claim about Rudolph W. Giuliani last week that all three later corrected.
The Washington Post, the New York Times and NBC News all reported Thursday that the FBI had briefed the lawyer to President Donald Trump that he was a target of a Russian disinformation campaign during his efforts to dig up unflattering information about then-candidate Joe Biden in 2019.
In fact, the news organizations later said in corrections appended to their stories Saturday that Giuliani had not been briefed by the FBI.
U.S. trustee opposes NRA bankruptcy petition in blow to gun rights group
A U.S. bankruptcy administrator asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss the National Rifle Association’s efforts to declare bankruptcy or appoint a trustee or examiner to oversee the gun rights organization — a setback for the group at the close of a federal court hearing to consider its petition.
The recommendation bolstered the arguments of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), whose office has fought the NRA’s attempts to relocate from New York to Texas, and came after senior NRA executives acknowledged in court testimony that they received lavish perks.
Linda Lambert, a lawyer with the U.S. trustee’s office — which participates in bankruptcy cases to protect taxpayer interests and enforce bankruptcy laws — told the court that the evidence presented in the hearing showed that the nonprofit organization lacked proper oversight and that personal expenses were masked as business costs.
As schools expand racial equity work, conservatives see a new threat in critical race theory
The nation’s reckoning over race has reached thousands of U.S. schools, and so, too, has a conservative backlash.
Schools across the country are working to address systemic racism and inject an anti-racist mind-set into campus life. But where advocates see racial progress, opponents see an effort to shame White teachers and sometimes students for being part of an oppressive system.
In particular, conservatives have seized on the idea that schools are promoting critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework that examines how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism. It holds in part that racism is woven into the fabric of the nation’s history and life — a product of the system and not just individual bad actors.