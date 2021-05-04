“The sad truth is that we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year,” he said. “We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years. It will take some time, but that work is already underway.”

Biden also vowed to hit his goal of raising the cap to 125,000 in the next fiscal year starting in October but also cautioned there are challenges ahead: “That goal will still be hard to hit. We might not make it the first year. But we are going to use every tool available to help these fully-vetted refugees fleeing horrific conditions in their home countries.”