What’s more, state legislatures can gerrymander their own maps to give one party veto-proof power. In North Carolina, Republicans currently need only three seats in the house and two seats in the senate to achieve the 3/5ths majority required to override a governor’s veto. In South Carolina, Republicans majorities in both houses fall just below the two-thirds veto override threshold. Several other Republican-led states may also be just one map away from veto-proof power.