Interestingly, for all of the coverage of how the surge in migration affected Biden, polling from YouGov conducted for the Economist doesn’t indicate a significant shift. In January, shortly after he took office, 40 percent of Americans said they somewhat or strongly approved of Biden’s handling of immigration. Among Republicans, that figure was only 13 percent. At the end of March, YouGov found that 35 percent of Americans approved of Biden to that extent, a drop mostly driven by a dip in approval from Democrats. But in a poll conducted last week, his somewhat or strong approval was again at 38 percent, with Democrats just below where they were in January — and Republicans essentially unchanged.