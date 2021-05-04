“This is the most important decision that they have issued or will issue for some time,” Nathaniel Persily, a Stanford Law School professor, told me. “How they handle this case will determine in a fundamental way public perceptions of the Oversight Board. It’s an opportunity for them to set the rules going forward for how it’s going to reach decisions in high-profile cases, and how it views its power vis-a-vis Facebook.”
Either outcome will define the future of the board, which forms one of the most watched experiments in content moderation.
If the board overrules Facebook’s decision, it could be a powerful showing of its independence from the company, but invite new questions about whether it’s taking a hard enough line against inflammatory content and offline violence. If it sides with Facebook and keeps the Trump ban, the board will inevitably face backlash for sidelining a powerful political leader from the digital public square.
In addition to its binding decision on Trump's account, the board is expected to issue policy guidance for how Facebook should deal with world leaders. As my colleague Elizabeth Dwoskin and I wrote today, Facebook made numerous concessions during the Trump era, including a “newsworthiness” carve-out that exempted political figures and other leaders from its hate-speech rules and an explicit policy not to apply fact-checking to political leaders.
Experts studying Facebook say the board’s analysis and recommendations on the companies’ policies could be more consequential than its ruling on Trump's individual account.
“This doesn’t begin and end with Donald Trump,” Persily said. “They’ve got all kinds of elections coming up around the world.”
The board was first conceived as Facebook's response to the threat of global regulation.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook executives first publicly floated the idea of creating the Oversight Board in 2018, as lawmakers around the world mulled new ways to regulate Facebook in the fallout of the 2016 election and Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Zuckerberg faced criticism he alone wielded too much power over online speech.
Facing these threats, the company raced to conceive of a third way.
“You can imagine some sort of structure, almost like a Supreme Court, that is made up of independent folks who don’t work for Facebook, who ultimately make the final judgment call on what should be acceptable speech in a community that reflects the social norms and values of people all around the world,” Zuckerberg told Vox in a 2018 interview.
Facebook formally announced plans for the board later that year, and it began a months-long process of collecting feedback and hosting workshops around the world. After these consultations, Facebook unveiled the board's bylaws and later its members in 2020.
Yet the process of developing the board proved time consuming, and the company faced widespread backlash for not having it up and running by the summer of 2020, as an impending election and racial reckoning forced new content moderation challenges. The bylaws also ignited criticism, as experts worried the board's authority would be too limited, especially because it can only make recommendations – not binding decisions – when it comes to company policies (decisions on individual cases, like Trump's, are binding).
Some have criticized the board as being a publicity stunt.
“It’s a fig leaf designed to overcome the fundamental lack of accountability of so powerful a platform,” Larry Tribe, a member of a group of Facebook critics who call themselves “The Real Facebook Oversight Board” and Harvard Law School professor.
Facebook referred the Trump case before the board had even issued a single decision.
The board promptly agreed to take the case on.
“The Oversight Board launched in late 2020 to address exactly the sort of highly consequential issues raised by this case,” it said in a blog post at the time. “The Board was created to provide a critical independent check on Facebook’s approach to the most challenging content issues, which have enormous implications for global human rights and free expression.”
Experts said Facebook had little choice but to refer the case, or else no one would take the new board seriously.
“If the Facebook Oversight Board is going to exist, it had to exist to deal with cases like this," Persily, the Stanford law professor said. “It can’t be that they just deal with the inconsequential stuff, it had to be that they deal with the high-profile difficult issues.”
Since accepting the Trump case, the board has indicated it will provide a check on Facebook's decisions in a fraction of the thorny content moderation cases it reviews. Since late January when it began issuing rulings, the board has overturned Facebook’s decisions six times, upheld them twice, and was unable to complete a ruling once, as my colleagues Rachel Lerman and Heather Kelly reported.
Yet no matter what decision it reaches, critics of Facebook still contend that the company's “profound unaccountability” will persist even with the panel in place.
“We haven’t designed an architecture to cope with that,” Tribe, the Harvard law professor, said.
Epic and Apple traded blows in their opening statements as their landmark trial kicked off.
Epic painted Apple as a monopolist that locks app developers in its closed system with restrictive rules, while Apple described Epic as an opportunist whose court case could destroy iOS and endanger consumers by allowing harmful apps on iPhones, Reed Albergotti, Shannon Liao and Mikhail Klimentov report.
But the biggest revelations so far came from hundreds of exhibits filed by Apple and Epic Games. The emails, memos, slide decks and internal analytics, which have long been secret, will be the source of discussion in the weeks and months to come, they write.
The first day included opening statements from the two companies, as well as direct and cross examinations of Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, a critic of the Apple app store and its 30 percent cut commission.
Sweeney said that his company's digital store is not profitable.
The Epic Games Store has thrown money at game developers, setting up exclusives and free game offers to try to court gamers to its store. But the store is “hundreds of millions of dollars short of being profitable,” Sweeney said, and is expected to become profitable within the next three to four years.
Sweeney also argued that his company’s flagship game, “Fortnite,” is more than just a game. “It’s a phenomenon that transcends gaming,” Sweeney said. “It’s a social and entertainment experience that includes a variety of gaming experiences and nongaming experiences within it.” The argument is especially relevant because Epic is arguing that Apple’s argument — that it has plenty of alternatives to Apple iOS devices — shouldn’t apply.
Bill and Melinda Gates, who run one of the world’s largest philanthropies, plan to divorce.
They plan to continue to run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together, Jay Greene reports. But a Gates Foundation spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about how the divorce may change its philanthropic work.
“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” according to their statements.
In the decades since Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft, their philanthropy has totaled nearly $55 billion, with much of it focused on inequalities in the global health and U.S. education systems.
- Samy Bengio, who managed Google’s artificial intelligence engineers, has joined Apple, where he is expected to lead a new AI research group, Reuters’ Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave report. Apple declined to comment on his role at the company.
