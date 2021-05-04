The association has focused on “lauding the uniqueness of Chinese Islam and its compliance with Party ideology, while urging caution against foreign influence.” When heads of state or Islamic figures from the Middle East visit China, officials from the association are always present, an apparent effort to reinforce the Islamic legitimacy of the organization. In 2014, for example, the visit to China by King Salman (then Crown Prince) included Chinese Islamic Association-led tours of different Chinese mosques and resulted in the donation of $3 million for the construction of Islamic and cultural centers in China.