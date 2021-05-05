In March, the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, a sweeping criminal justice reform bill. If passed by the Senate and signed by President Biden, the measure would require federal police to wear body cameras and mandates that the footage be released on request. Further, the bill would promote and fund local police departments’ use of such cameras — but says little about whether state and local police departments must disclose footage of incidents in a timely manner. That matters. There’s no evidence that wearing body cams reduces police brutality. Unless footage is made public, there is limited reason why they would have this effect.