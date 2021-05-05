Patent rights are a form of IP, and have become increasingly standardized over the past few decades, thanks to international agreements, most importantly including the Doha Declaration on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and Public Health at the World Trade Organization (WTO). At the insistence of rich countries, these rules set out minimal standards for the protection of IP rights in different sectors, including patent rights on drugs. However, governments have the power under TRIPS to issue “compulsory licenses” for pharmaceuticals, authorizing a domestic company to produce a generic version of a drug to be used domestically in response to a national health emergency, or turning to pharmaceutical companies elsewhere if they aren’t able to make it at home. Developing countries have used compulsory licenses to produce drugs or bargain down pharmaceutical manufacturers. For example, in a highly publicized case, the Brazilian government used compulsory licenses to bargain down the cost of HIV/AIDS drugs to 90 percent less than the market price.