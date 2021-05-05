But many Americans, it seems, aren’t really clear on this. The more people who are protected against the virus, the less likely an infected person is to infect someone else, because it’s more likely that those with whom the person comes in contact can’t contract it. This is the “herd immunity” goal, one that protects those who can’t be vaccinated.
Vaccination is one of the two ways to achieve herd immunity. The other is by people developing antibodies to prevent against infection naturally, which is to say by becoming infected with the virus. The vaccines that some 150 million Americans have received are the safer way to build up antibodies, because they allow your body to do so without becoming sick. And while the vast majority of people infected with the virus don’t die, about 17 out of every 1,000 confirmed infections to date have resulted in death, and countless others have led to long-term health problems.
The question that’s been lingering since the pandemic began is how far the country is from herd immunity. The answer varies depending on geography, of course, with some places closer to the goal than others. But, regardless, there’s no clear benchmark for the level at which herd immunity kicks in or how close we are to it.
Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, has put the figure at about 85 percent, so let’s work with that. How close are states to that mark? Well, again, it’s hard to say.
If we consider only the clearest measure of immunity — completed vaccination rates — no state is close to 85 percent of its population hitting that level. If we layer in the density of the population that’s received one dose, we get closer, but not close enough.
Then things get murkier. We know how many people in each state have been confirmed through testing to have been infected by the virus. We don’t know, though, how many of them have also been vaccinated as an added measure of protection. We also don’t know how many infections we’ve missed. The site covid19-projections had been estimating the true spread of the virus in states using algorithmic assessments of known data. Those estimates vary and are only estimates, but they do provide a more robust sense of how widely the virus has spread.
If we compare those four metrics, we see that only two states — New Jersey and South Dakota — exceed the 85 percent mark. But, again, that depends on a lot of things falling into place: the estimated number of infections being accurate; low overlap between past infections and being vaccinated; the continued effectiveness of antibodies generated from a past coronavirus infection that, by now, could have happened a year ago.
The reason New Jersey and South Dakota pass the 85 percent mark is specifically because they’ve had so many infections. Compare South Dakota with Hawaii, by contrast. Hawaii, thanks in part to being able to control entry during the pandemic, has seen relatively few infections. So it’s further from the 85 percent mark, though it has also seen less of the down side of rampant infections.
There’s another useful way to look at the push for herd immunity. States are getting closer to the mark by taking two paths, vaccinations and infections. The former path is far safer, but the latter requires only indifference and inertia. The latter is also a path more likely to be embraced by Republicans, a fact demonstrated both in polling and in the vaccination rates by state.
If we graph the push to immunity, we can look at it as progressing on the two axes listed above. Get more vaccinations in a state and you push your state higher, hopefully passing the 85 percent line rapidly. Allow more people to fall ill with the virus and build antibodies naturally and you’re pushing your state to the right, again eventually passing the 85 percent line at some point — but at much higher cost.
You can immediately see that states are generally heading in different directions. Including the estimates of total infections provided by covid19-projections, states that voted for Donald Trump last year have seen an average of about 31 percent of their populations contract the virus and an average of 38 percent vaccinated. States that voted for President Biden have seen 24 percent of their populations infected and an average of 49 percent of their populations vaccinated.
No state is heading straight up (more vaccinations) or only to the right (more infections). But as we wrote last week, places that voted for Biden expanded vaccine distribution in April faster than did places that voted for Trump.
All of this depends on the pandemic remaining fairly stable (in addition to the aforementioned requirement that naturally developed antibodies work for an extended period of time). The more infections there are, though, the more likely it is to see a mutation emerge that risks setting back the effort to reach immunity, including by negating existing antibodies.
This is another thing that we should have learned by now: Letting the virus spread risks creating a virus that we can’t control. And if that happens, we may be starting over from scratch.