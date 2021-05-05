Beltrán: In one night, Bukele and his allies in the assembly seized control of two independent bodies of government that have been a check on his power in the past. They effectively erased the separation of powers and independence of the judiciary. This underscores again why the administration needs to prioritize the issue of governance and building effective democratic institutions. I do think that, in addition to the strong statements from the international community, we need to have a strong response and to just make it very clear that attacks against the independence of the judiciary, against democratic institutions will not be tolerated. That might mean, as some members of Congress have called for, withholding and reassessing our assistance to the Salvadoran justice sector, to the security institutions to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not being used to promote narrow interests.