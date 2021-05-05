Their reluctance stems in part from an attachment to free-speech libertarianism. Facebook’s CEO and board president, Mark Zuckerberg, originally saw the platform as helping ordinary people to speak truth to power, while as late as 2016, a senior Facebook official suggested in an internal memo that while it can be bad if “someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools,” the “ugly truth is that we believe in connecting people so deeply that anything that allows us to connect more people more often is *de facto* good.” Their unwillingness is also a product of social media platforms’ business model. Moderating the speech of hundreds of millions or billions of users is hard. Some tasks, such as monitoring for nudity in content, can be automated cheaply, but monitoring political speech requires human interpretation, which is relatively expensive and likely to be controversial.