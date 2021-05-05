“If we succeed in this effort, as we did with the last, then Americans will have taken a serious step towards a return to normal: That's July 4th,” Biden said.
At current vaccination rates, Biden’s goals are easily doable.
In the United States, 106 million people are fully vaccinated and another 42 million have received the first dose, according to The Post’s vaccine tracker.
Let’s do some back-of-the-envelope math:
- Right now, 2.29 million Americans are getting shots every day.
- At that rate, 137 million doses would be distributed between now and July 4.
- After the 42 million people with one shot get their second shot, there would be 95 million doses left.
- That’s enough doses to fully immunize an additional 47 million people (assuming the two-shot vaccines are used).
Right now, 106 million Americans are fully vaccinated. So at the current rate, a total of 195 million Americans could be fully vaccinated by July 4 — well above Biden’s goal of 160 million.
Except it seems certain the current vaccination rate will continue to decline.
Daily vaccinations have been falling for the past three weeks — an unsettling development for both the White House and public health officials, who had hoped to make more process on vaccinating the public before reaching the point at which supply outstrips demand.
The Kaiser Family Foundation has found many states seem to be at or near this “vaccine tipping point.”
When researchers looked at how many first doses states were administering, they found that in the last week, the rate dropped in 44 of the states and D.C. and by 27 percent nationally.
The decline is particularly troubling in states that never achieved widespread vaccination at all. In 13 states, less than 50 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to the KFF analysis. In six states — almost all of them southern — fewer than 45 percent of adults have received even one shot.
But some states are close to Biden’s goals already.
There’s a bright spot in the nation’s vaccination effort: In a dozen states, more than 60 percent of adults have received a coronavirus vaccine, considerably exceeding the national average of 55 percent. Nearly all are in the northeast; the top state is New Hampshire, with nearly 74 percent of adults vaccinated.
Eric Topol, director and founder of Scripps Research Translational Institute:
To coax vaccinations along, the administration is boosting and shifting resources.
Biden announced steps to make vaccines more accessible with pharmacy walk-in appointments, resources for pop-up clinics and more doses for rural health clinics, The Post's Tyler Pager and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.
The White House also told states that vaccine doses they choose not to order will become available to other states — a significant shift in domestic vaccine distribution.
“Each state’s share of the total U.S. adult population will still determine weekly allocations,” The Post's Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. “But instead of carrying over unordered doses week to week, the White House will steer untapped vaccine into a federal bank available to states seeking additional supply. Those states will be able to order up to 50 percent above their weekly allocation, while states declining their complete allotments one week will still have access to their entire share the following week.”
“The strategy, designed to maximize flexibility for states, could transform how vaccine flows across the country,” Isaac adds. “In recent weeks, numerous states have begun leaving significant quantities of doses unordered.”
Last week, Arkansas declined the state's entire share, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) saying other states with more vaccine demand should be able to receive more doses.
“Maybe that’s a motivator — that if we don’t use the vaccines that are available to us here in Arkansas, then those vaccines might go to Massachusetts, because there’s a higher acceptance rate there,” he said during a briefing, noting in an appeal to state residents, “We have to increase our demand for it.”
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: Some liberal policymakers are reluctant to loosen pandemic restrictions.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) refused in April to guarantee that the state’s schools will fully open in the fall, despite a large body of evidence supporting the low risk of in-person instruction if precautions are taken.
- In Brookline, Mass., leaders have decided to keep an outdoor mask mandate in place, despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that people do not need to wear masks outdoors in most instances.
“Public-health advice is shifting. But some progressives have not updated their behavior based on the new information. And in their eagerness to protect themselves and others, they may be underestimating other costs,” the Atlantic’s Emma Green writes.
“Being extra careful about COVID-19 is (mostly) harmless when it’s limited to wiping down your groceries with Lysol wipes and wearing a mask in places where you’re unlikely to spread the coronavirus, such as on a hiking trail," Emma writes.
“But vigilance can have unintended consequences when it imposes on other people’s lives. Even as scientific knowledge of COVID-19 has increased, some progressives have continued to embrace policies and behaviors that aren’t supported by evidence, such as banning access to playgrounds, closing beaches, and refusing to reopen schools for in-person learning.”
OOF: Critics say the CDC is being too cautious in its rules for summer camps.
David Zweig writes for New York magazine about recent pushback on the CDC’s newly released guidance for summer schools, which calls for masks to be worn at all times, even outdoors, including by vaccinated adults and children as young as 2 years old. Campers are supposed to remain at least three feet from one another at all times.
“The notion that children should wear masks outdoors all day in the heat of July, or that they can’t play any sport that involves physical contact, or put an arm around a friend strikes many experts in infectious diseases, pediatrics, epidemiology, and psychiatry as impractical, of dubious benefit, and punishing in its effects on children,” David writes.
“We know that the risk of outdoor infection is very low. We know risks of children becoming seriously ill or even ill at all is vanishingly small,” Mark Gorelik, a pediatric immunologist at Columbia University and an expert on MIS-C, a rare coronavirus-related inflammatory disease, told New York magazine. “I am supportive of effective measures to restrain the spread of illness. However, the CDC’s recommendations cross the line into excess and are, frankly, senseless.”
OUCH: Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in more than a year.
Holmes faces criminal charges related to Theranos, the failed blood-testing start-up that she launched as a Stanford University dropout in 2003. The company went defunct in 2018 amid allegations that it had defrauded investors and patients about the success of its technology. Holmes has pleaded not guilty, the Wall Street Journal's Sara Randazzo reports.
The courtroom appearance on Thursday centered on what evidence jurors can hear at her upcoming criminal trial, which has been delayed several times because of the pandemic, and most recently because Holmes told the court she is due to have a baby in July.
“Ms. Holmes is trying to block the government from calling patients and medical professionals as witnesses to talk about inaccurate test results they received from the company. Her lawyers argue there is no way to tell if a wrong result was because of Theranos technology or due to other factors, such as the person who drew the blood,” Sara reports.
On the Hill
Lawmakers told organ collection agencies they must improve performance.
Fifty-seven nonprofit organ procurement organizations hold contracts with the federal government that give them a monopoly over geographic regions where they are responsible for approaching the families of people on life support to secure donations of kidneys, hearts, lungs, pancreases and other body parts, and coordinating the transfer of organs to hospitals.
“Some OPOs perform quite well, but others have failed for years to secure even a fraction of the available organs in their regions. Partly as a result of their inefficiency, 107,000 people are on waiting lists for organs, the vast majority of them seeking kidneys, and 33 people die each day while waiting,” Lenny Bernstein reports. “Despite this performance, and years of complaints from transplant surgeons and activists, no OPO has ever lost its contract with the government.”
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.):
During a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, lawmakers considered whether the government should act more quickly to reform the system.
In November, the Trump administration finalized reforms to evaluate OPO agencies against objective measures. The Biden administration, after initially holding up the new rules, is proceeding with changes, but they do not begin to take effect until 2022. No OPO could lose a contract before 2026.
Sen. Tina Smith referenced her own history with depression in a push for more mental health services.
“When it started in college, I thought it was just a rough patch. But at some point, it got harder to cope with life's daily challenges,” Smith (D-Minn.) tweeted. “Everybody who's wrestled with depression has their metaphor, but many can identify with the sensation of color draining out of the world.”
Smith said that she will roll out three bills this month related to expanding access to mental health resources. “When I struggled with depression, resources were there for me. Many Americans don't get those, let's change that,” Smith wrote.
Getting care
A top science panel says the government should ensure every American has a primary care physician.
A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommends that all Americans either select a primary care provider or be assigned one. Kaiser Health News’s Noam N. Levey describes it as “a landmark step that could reorient how care is delivered in the nation’s fragmented medical system.”
“This idea of formally linking patients with a primary care office — often called empanelment — isn’t new,” Noam writes. “But the model, which was at the heart of managed-care health plans, suffered in the backlash against HMOs in the 1990s, when some health plans forced primary care providers to act as ‘gatekeepers’ to keep patients away from costlier specialty care.”
More recently, however, a new generation of medical systems, has shown that primary care doesn’t need to restrict access and can keep patients healthier.
The report doesn’t guarantee federal action, but the national academies have played a role in major health initiatives in the past. The report also calls on the government to build more health centers and shift Medicare and Medicaid dollars away from sub-specialties and toward primary care.