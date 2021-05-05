“Some OPOs perform quite well, but others have failed for years to secure even a fraction of the available organs in their regions. Partly as a result of their inefficiency, 107,000 people are on waiting lists for organs, the vast majority of them seeking kidneys, and 33 people die each day while waiting,” Lenny Bernstein reports. “Despite this performance, and years of complaints from transplant surgeons and activists, no OPO has ever lost its contract with the government.”