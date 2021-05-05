House GOP fracas: Scalise backs Stefanik to replace Cheney in No. 3 leadership post
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is backing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in the No. 3 leadership position among House Republicans as Cheney continues to openly criticize former president Donald Trump.
“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Lauren Fine, Scalise’s spokeswoman, said in comments first reported by Punchbowl News.
Stefanik, a staunch Trump ally, has been active in recruiting Republican women to run for Congress.
House Republicans could vote as early as next week to oust Cheney as chairwoman of their conference.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared to give the move his blessing Tuesday in hot-mic comments caught ahead of an interview on Fox News in which he mentioned that other Republicans are questioning Cheney’s ability to carry out her duties.
“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy was heard saying. “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence.”
To begin proceedings to oust Cheney, McCarthy noted that “someone just has to bring a motion.”
“I assume that will probably take place,” he said.
Harris heading to Rhode Island for events focused on small businesses
Vice President Harris is scheduled Wednesday to head to Rhode Island for a pair of events focused on small businesses.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the state’s former Democratic governor, plans to join Harris at one of the events in Providence, R.I., focused on women-led small businesses, according to an advisory from Harris’s office.
Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is also continuing a busy travel schedule Wednesday.
The second gentleman is scheduled to visit Allentown, Pa., where he will tour a manufacturing incubator and talk to small-business owners about the impact of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Congress passed in March, Harris’s office said.
Biden to address nation on implementation of $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package
Biden plans to address the nation Wednesday on the implementation of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March that included $1,400-per-person stimulus payments, aid to state and local governments and an array of other measures.
His planned address from the State Dining Room of the White House follows the announcement of a new goal: ensuring that 70 percent of adults have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot by the Fourth of July.
Biden also said in remarks at the White House on Tuesday that he wants 60 percent of adults to be fully vaccinated by the holiday, part of an effort to create a nascent sense of normalcy.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is actually growing brighter and brighter,” Biden said. “We need you to bring it home. Get vaccinated.”
The White House also told states Tuesday that coronavirus vaccine doses they choose not to order will become available to other states.
Biden’s schedule Wednesday includes a daily intelligence briefing, according to an advisory released by the White House.
Giuliani evidence should be reviewed by an outside lawyer, Justice Dept. says
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to appoint an outside lawyer to review records seized from Rudolph W. Giuliani — echoing the Justice Department’s pursuit of a criminal case against a previous attorney for Donald Trump: Michael Cohen.
In a letter unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Manhattan asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken to appoint what is known as a special master to examine evidence taken late last month from the former New York mayor’s home and office. They cited the Cohen case as a past example when such an appointment helped to show that Trump’s lawyer was treated fairly.
FBI agents seized cellphones and other electronic devices from Giuliani, as well as the cellphone of D.C.-area lawyer Victoria Toensing, as part of an investigation to determine whether Giuliani acted as an unregistered agent of foreign interests.
Democrats prepare for all-in Florida fight against rising GOP star Ron DeSantis
After nearly a decade of disappointment in the Sunshine State, Democrats are throwing themselves back into the breach with a major effort to topple Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Fox News phenom and potential 2024 presidential contender, in a reelection race that will be a major test of whether Donald Trump’s vision for the Republican Party has staying power in a closely divided state.
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), elected governor of the state as a Republican in 2006, became the first to announce his candidacy Tuesday, declaring that he hoped to “restore civility instead of demonizing those who have a different point of view.”
States passed 28 antiabortion bills in 4 days. Here’s what to know about the surge in legislation.
In Arizona, a new law bars patients from seeking an abortion for genetic abnormalities.
In Montana, providers can no longer perform abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, while abortion pills, available via mail in other states, must be taken with a doctor present.
They are all part of an unprecedented storm of activity fueled by conservative legislators and aimed at restricting abortion access for millions of Americans. In a four-day span from April 26 to 29, 28 new restrictions were signed into law in seven states, the most antiabortion legislation to become law in a single week in more than a decade, according to a new analysis from the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research center that supports abortion rights.
How two Black CEOs got corporate America to pay attention to voting rights
In the early 1970s, in the shadow of the civil rights era, Kenneth Chenault often stayed up late talking with other Black students at Bowdoin College in Maine about how to fight for racial equality. Most argued for pushing from the outside. They wanted to become activists and educators. Chenault was different. He thought it was best to work from inside the corridors of power, recalled former classmate Geoffrey Canada.
“We didn’t think you could knock those doors down,” Canada said.
Chenault did. He went on to run American Express for 17 years, one of just 19 Black chief executives ever at a Fortune 500 company.
Chenault recently used that same formula of fighting for change when he and another Black chief executive, Kenneth Frazier of the pharmaceutical giant Merck, helped push much of corporate America to publicly oppose the restrictive voting rights bills being considered in dozens of states.