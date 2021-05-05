McCarthy’s spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, including a request for the “fair market rate” paid by McCarthy. Luntz also did not respond to a request for comment. An unnamed McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Wire: "McCarthy rented a room of approximately 400 square feet, and under House Ethics guidelines, calculated the fair market amount at $1,500/month by comparing what other members of Congress were also paying to live in the building and additional comparables for the space in the building and neighborhood.”