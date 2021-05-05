An interesting bit of data to overlay on the shift in 2020 is how reliant states are on migration from outside the United States. Between 2010 and 2019, there were nine states in which the population increased less than the population of foreign-born residents. In other words, without an increase in foreign-born residents, the state’s population wouldn’t have grown at all. (In four of the nine, the population didn’t grow regardless.) Not all of those foreign-born residents came directly from outside the United States; some may have moved from some other state. Had they not immigrated at all, though, they wouldn’t have been included in the population totals.