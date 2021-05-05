That projection was released in 2017, and so it doesn’t account for the disproportionate toll the coronavirus pandemic took on the country’s older population, but the core implication of the projection remains: There are going to be a lot of older Americans who are out of the workforce, leaving behind jobs to be filled. There will be a lot of Americans relying on public support systems like Social Security that depend on tax revenue from working people.
Data released recently by the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though, bolsters a concern often conveyed by demographers: the slowing growth of the country’s population increases uncertainty about how an aging country will balance its needs.
The decennial population count found that the country had grown at one of the slowest rates since its founding, increasing in population by only 7.4 percent since 2010. This week the CDC demonstrated one reason why, reporting that there had been only about 3.6 million births in 2020, the lowest total since 1979. It was a 3 percent drop in births since 2019, even as the number of deaths increased over 2019 by 18 percent.
The gap between births and deaths is referred to as the natural population change, as opposed to population gained and lost through migration trends. It’s not complicated math: to grow, more people need to be born than die. Last year wasn’t quite at that point, with an estimated 246,000 more births than deaths, but that net margin was down 73 percent compared with the margin in 2019.
Again, 2020 was an outlier (uh, hopefully). The number of births was lower in part because of the uncertainty of the pandemic and the number of deaths was obviously higher as a function of the coronavirus. Natural population growth has been dropping for more than a decade, but the drop in 2020 was unusually steep.
We don’t yet have per-state data on deaths, but we can estimate the death toll to compare 2019 and 2020. (See the note at the bottom of this article for an explanation of our methodology.) We estimate that 25 states had more deaths than births in 2020, though it is a different 25 states than a demographer at the University of New Hampshire identified.
The result is that the Northeast — long a region disproportionately affected by slowing population growth — was the area most likely to have seen more deaths than births. In five states, by our estimate, the number of deaths exceeded the number of births in both 2019 and 2020. Those states ran roughly from West Virginia up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains.
There’s some correlation with demography here: White Americans continue to have lower birthrates than other groups, though rates fell among all racial and ethnic groups in 2020.
An interesting bit of data to overlay on the shift in 2020 is how reliant states are on migration from outside the United States. Between 2010 and 2019, there were nine states in which the population increased less than the population of foreign-born residents. In other words, without an increase in foreign-born residents, the state’s population wouldn’t have grown at all. (In four of the nine, the population didn’t grow regardless.) Not all of those foreign-born residents came directly from outside the United States; some may have moved from some other state. Had they not immigrated at all, though, they wouldn’t have been included in the population totals.
The question is whether the downshift in natural population growth in 2020 is anomalous or simply an acceleration of the trend. If it’s an acceleration of a trend, the question becomes whether immigration can offset an eventual population loss. And if it can’t, a whole different set of questions emerges.
How we estimated deaths per state in 2020: The CDC broke out 2020 deaths into covid-related and non-covid-related. We took the non-covid deaths and distributed as they were distributed between states in 2019 and then distributed the covid deaths based on our Dec. 31, 2020, tally of deaths per state.