From there, everything else was retrofitted into place. Little bits of information that emerged were pasted onto this idea that the whole thing was corrupt and fake until, by the time special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had completed his investigation into the interference in March 2019, there was an entire counternarrative centered on government malfeasance that cast Trump and his team as innocent actors. The bountiful evidence that Trump’s team had interacted with individuals connected to Russian intelligence or to Russia’s efforts to reshape the election — his adviser Roger Stone’s claims about interacting with WikiLeaks, his son and campaign manager meeting with an attorney linked to the Russian government after being promised dirt on Trump’s opponent, etc. — all of that was waved away as unimportant or misunderstood. The real problem, we were told, was that a low-level adviser to the Trump campaign had been targeted with a surveillance warrant after he’d left the campaign. (That this same adviser had previously been identified as a possible target by Russian intelligence and that he’d traveled to Moscow in July 2016 and met with a government official is often not included in that narrative.)