Since Trump left office, there has apparently been a premium on those allies relaying their perceptions of Trump’s mood. Over and over again, they’ve assured that, despite his 2020 loss, his adjustment to his new life has gone well, and he’s happy.
“Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tweeted Tuesday night, alongside a picture of him and Trump. “He’s in great spirits!”
Cruz follows in a long line those attesting to the greatness not just of Trump as a man and president, but also the current state of his spirits.
In February, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago and reported back, “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than his four years in the White House.”
In the weeks prior, during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial in February, adviser Jason Miller repeatedly cited Trump’s good mood. He said Trump “feels happier” than he did in the White House. He said Trump was in a “great” mood while watching his legal team’s defense. By March 1, after winning his acquittal, Trump was “feeling really good.”
During the impeachment trial, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) offered a somewhat more low-energy review of Trump’s mood, after they had spoken. He merely said Trump was in “pretty good spirits, trying to get adjusted to his new life.”
But by late February, Trump was already back on the speaking circuit, delivering a stemwinder to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The speech, according to an anonymous Trump adviser, left him in a very good mood.
A month later, Trump reverted to only being in a “pretty good mood” after an Easter celebration at Mar-a-Lago, according to an anonymous source cited by People magazine. But a week later, he was again “feeling great,” according to another anonymous adviser quoted in a story about Trump’s post-presidency life.
“Mar-a-Lago guests frequently comment about how good he’s looking over these last couple of months, and he feels great as well,” the adviser said.
The idea that Trump is suddenly looking more spry has also been a theme, along with assurances about the quality of his mood.
Right-wing British politician Nigel Farage reported this weekend that Trump “looked fit and well.” Two prominent Trump supporters on social media also made a point in March to assure that Trump was owning the libs by getting his health in order. “President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one assured while posting a picture. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!” Another tweeted repeatedly about how Trump looks primed and ready to go, also posting helpful pictures while doing so. “President Trump is losing weight and getting in great shape, and it’s driving the left absolutely mad,” she said.
The assurances that Trump, whose medical reports were often quite suspicious and whose White House doctor once put him exactly one pound away from being obese, was actually looking well soon became a meme.
At least with that, though, there is an obvious narrative to combat. As president, Trump avoided exercise and his diet was bad and he was clearly overweight. He also contracted the coronavirus at a point in life in which it’s particularly precarious, though he recovered after receiving a rare and experimental treatment. And perhaps he did indeed look better and get healthier once the burdens of the presidency were lifted. That’s certainly how things generally go, as before-and-after pictures of presidents and their gray hair will attest.
But that also makes you wonder just why there are now so many assurances about his mood. Perhaps people thought he might be dejected once leaving the White House and are surprised that he’s not. Perhaps they’re just trying to make supporters know that he’s anxious for the battles that lie ahead, including potentially a repeat presidency bid in 2024. Maybe there’s truly a difference!
But it doesn’t exactly suggest that the rage and isolation that were the subject of so many reports on Trump’s White House tenure were fake news.