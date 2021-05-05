He now has his non-social-media site where he can “speak freely and safely” to his heart’s content. But unresolved is how easily he and others — like the post-election “Stop the Steal” effort he inspired — leverage Facebook and other tools to build an infrastructure predicated largely on misinformation in first place. The line between censorship and blocking problematic speech is a blurry one, blurry enough that it’s now at the heart of the conservative media’s poorly defined war on “cancel culture.” Should a president be able to pat insurrectionists on the head while they’re still surrounding the Capitol? Probably not. Should a former president be able to continue saying false things about the results of the election with the specific aim of undermining confidence in it? That falls into a grayer space.