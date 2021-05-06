Over the past year thousands of critical services, including hospitals, schools and police departments, have been shutdown by cyberattacks using malicious software known as ransomware. Payment demands from cybercriminals have skyrocketed during that time. Estimates show cybercriminals made more than $300 millions off the attacks last year, more than three times the year prior. Criminals have also increasingly turned to leaking victims' data, something that can lead to further damage.