“The changes to the For the People Act come after the bill passed the House on a largely party-line vote in March and ahead of a critical vote Tuesday in the Senate Rules and Administration Committee that could advance the legislation to the floor,” Mike DeBonis reports . “The legislation is meant to curtail state-level pushes to restrict voter access, such as the nationally controversial effort in Georgia.”

“The For the People Act, however, presently has no viable route to enactment in the 50-50 Senate. The tweaks made Tuesday aren’t likely to change that. Republicans are uniformly opposed to the bill, meaning it will be unable to clear a Senate filibuster, which can be defeated only with a 60-vote supermajority. While many activists and some senators are eager to change the chamber’s rules to allow the bill to pass with a simple majority, multiple Democratic senators have expressed misgivings about doing so.”

It’s still not even clear that all Senate Democrats will support the bill. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has said multiple times that he’s wary of making changes to the election system on a partisan basis. An aide to Manchin told DeBonis that the senator is reviewing the changes “but still believes any election reforms must be done in a bipartisan way.”