It’s long been the case that Republican legislators have operated within a protective ideological bubble within the conservative media. But that was the safe space, the harbor from the rocky waters of public life. They would still generally deal with critical media coverage or unhappy constituents. On Thursday, DeSantis signed into law new restrictions on voting spurred not by concern about voting in the state — given how he had championed his state’s success on the day after last year’s election — but instead based on his interest in participating in the national narrative about voter fraud that Fox News has helped to foster. He did so on Fox itself, literally locking out local media whose job it is to question DeSantis and to explore how he uses the power his constituents have given him.