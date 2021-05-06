Harris to convene roundtable discussion on voting rights
Vice President Harris plans Thursday to hold a roundtable discussion on voting rights at the White House campus as she and Biden continue to push back against states, including Georgia and Florida, that are placing new restrictions on voting in the wake of last year’s elections.
Last month, Biden said that parts of the United States were “backsliding into the days of Jim Crow” by passing laws that he suggested were reminiscent of an era when Black Americans had to pay poll taxes and pass tests before casting ballots.
He has been particularly critical of a sweeping bill passed in Georgia, accusing state leaders of targeting Black voters in a state that he won last year and that was crucial for Democrats in taking over control of the Senate.
As early as Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to sign a bill passed by the legislature that includes new restrictions in that battleground state, including limiting the use of drop boxes and adding more identification requirements for voters requesting absentee ballots.
More than half of K-8 schools have reopened, fulfilling one of Biden’s key campaign pledges
About 54 percent of schools that serve the nation’s kindergarten through eighth grades have reopened, according to an Education Department survey, fulfilling a promise that President Biden made to reopen more than half of schools within 100 days.
The Education Department asked a nationally representative sample of schools serving fourth-graders and schools serving eighth-graders about whether they had been fully opened by March. About 54 percent had reopened for all students, up from 46 percent when Biden took office in January. The results were released Thursday.
The results signal progress toward normalcy for children whose educations have been repeatedly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting fears about lasting trauma and learning loss. But troublesome racial disparities remained. Nearly half of White students have returned to classrooms, according to the survey, while only about a third of Black and Hispanic students have chosen to head back to classrooms. Only 15 percent of Asian students are back in school buildings full-time.
The disparities reflect both what is offered to students and whether their parents choose to send them back. In some districts, students have the option of returning to classrooms full-time, but their parents, fearful that they will contract the virus, have chosen to keep them in remote learning. In other districts, including large urban ones that educate large numbers of Black and Hispanic students, schools have not yet reopened full-time.
“Even when offered in-person options, many Black, Hispanic, and Asian students, as well as multilingual learners and students with disabilities, are still learning fully remote,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “At the national and local level, we must act with urgency and bring every resource to bear to get more schools reopened full-time this spring and address the inequities that continue to persist in our classrooms and communities.”
Biden heading to Louisiana to highlight aging infrastructure
Biden is heading to Louisiana on Thursday to pitch his jobs and infrastructure plan, with stops planned in Lake Charles to highlight a nearly 70-year-old bridge and in New Orleans to put a spotlight on the city’s antiquated city water system.
The trip is part of a “Getting America Back on Track Tour” by Biden and other administration officials in the wake of his address to Congress last week in which he outlined major spending plans.
According to the White House, Biden will deliver remarks Thursday near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The heavily utilized bridge was opened in 1952 and has been labeled “structurally deficient” by the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
Later in the day, Biden plans to appear at the Carrollton Water Plant in New Orleans, which serves a city with a water system that includes some pipes more than 100 years old.
“We are hoping to get funding, and the fact is the system is aged,” New Orleans City Council member Jay Banks told a local television station earlier this week. “It is no longer even repairable. If something breaks, you have to make the part.”
Democrats tweak marquee voting bill as they seek path out of Senate
Congressional Democrats have tweaked their marquee voting-rights, campaign-finance and ethics bill ahead of a Senate committee vote next week, addressing concerns raised by elections administrators but forgoing a more radical rewrite of the legislation.
The changes to the For the People Act come after the bill passed the House on a largely party-line vote in March and ahead of a critical vote Tuesday in the Senate Rules and Administration Committee that could advance the legislation to the floor.
The legislation is meant to curtail state-level pushes to restrict voter access, such as a nationally controversial effort in Georgia, and President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have all called the bill one of the Democratic Party’s top legislative priorities.
Biden commits to waiving vaccine patents, driving wedge with pharmaceutical companies
The Biden administration on Wednesday threw its support behind a controversial proposal to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines, with liberals framing it as a necessary bid to speed the shots to billions of people in the developing world, while the drug industry warned of devastating effects to vaccine production.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the United States will now move forward with international discussions to waive the protections for the duration of the pandemic. U.S. officials helped block a World Trade Organization proposal that was introduced last year to stop enforcing patents for coronavirus-related medical products.
Dozens of developing countries have pushed for the proposal, arguing that it would allow them to rapidly produce their own generic vaccines, rather than wait months or years for sufficient doses.
A grandmother heard that a friend’s son was a Capitol rioter. Soon, the FBI heard as well.
A grandmother was catching up with a close friend in January when the woman shared some news about her son in New Jersey.
Robert Lee Petrosh, the woman told her friend, had stormed the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The grandmother did not keep that news to herself. She told her grandson, who called the FBI days later to report Petrosh, court records show.
Now Petrosh, who lives in Mays Landing, N.J., faces multiple federal charges over his alleged role in the deadly riot, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.
Republicans prepare to oust Cheney from leadership and install Stefanik as party purges Trump critics
House Republicans are poised to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership because of her confrontations with Donald Trump over the November election, marking a symbolic cutting of the party’s remaining ties to the brand of Republicanism that ruled the GOP before Trump’s ascendancy.
Cheney is expected to be replaced as the No. 3 House Republican leader by Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), a onetime moderate whose recent rise was propelled by her embrace of Trump and vigorous defense of his actions during both of his impeachment trials. Trump endorsed her for the job Wednesday, as did Rep. Steve Scalise (La.), the party’s No. 2 House leader as minority whip.
The move to kick Cheney out of leadership will most likely officially occur next week, when the House returns from a recess. Tensions between Cheney and fellow Republicans have been building for weeks over her continued criticism of Trump for his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through voter fraud and for the role he played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Observers report ballots and laptop computers have been left unattended in Arizona recount, according to secretary of state
Ballots have been left unattended on counting tables.
Laptop computers sit abandoned, at times — open, unlocked and unmonitored.
Procedures are constantly shifting, with untrained workers using different rules to count ballots.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) on Wednesday sent a letter outlining a string of problems that she said observers from her office have witnessed at a Republican-led recount of the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona’s largest county.