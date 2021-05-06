“ … I wish [Cheney] would not be as voluble as she's been — she's made her point but she's now gotten this image of her fist bumping the president,” a senior Republican told us of Cheney's greeting of President Biden at last week's joint address. “ She's said what she wanted to say but don't put yourself in a place where you fist bump Biden. He was a friend of your dad's but don't give him an easy shot … She's absolutely right and I herald her courage but I want her to be viable for the future. Let's turn the page on [Trump] by turning the page. ”