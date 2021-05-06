The focus of the Zondo Commission is primarily limited to graft and corruption at the uppermost reaches of the party and the government, a dynamic underscored by the two primary factions within the ANC — one group is under the leadership of Ramaphosa, while the other remains loyal to Zuma. The Zuma faction is led by ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, a member of the party’s influential “Top Six,” the central power-brokers at the top of the party hierarchy.