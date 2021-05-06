“This is an opportunity to turn the trajectory,” said Shoshana Zuboff, a member of a group of Facebook critics self-dubbed “The Real Facebook Oversight Board” and author of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism.” "Facebook already failed to figure this out in a way that is consistent with the common good. The oversight board is not an oversight board, it’s a PR device. They too have failed to contribute anything of even modest value. We’re back to square one, facing the void. It’s time for us to really double down on that and to make this the time that we finally address the void.”