Stefanik, who became a steadfast Trump supporter during his presidency, previewed what she might bring to the job with a stop at Steve Bannon's “War Room,” a show that has been obsessed with the effort by Arizona Republicans to audit the state's 2020 vote, on the premise that there was enough fraud to overturn the election. (Election officials in the Republican-run state have said there was not.) As we noted last week, guests such as former Trump adviser Peter Navarro have appeared on the show to argue not only for the audit, but to suggest that at least 200,000 ballots will be found to be invalid. Asked about the audit on Thursday, Stefanik was on board.