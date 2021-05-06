The final point is the rhetorical inconsistency. Carlson’s show last year was among those suggesting the official death toll from the coronavirus might be inflated. The claim was often that people who died after contracting the virus might have in fact died of something else — this despite their deaths coming very shortly after infection and us knowing that coronavirus exacerbates other preexisting conditions. Carlson is now effectively making the opposite implication: that we should all be very suspicious that people who get the vaccine and then die actually died because of the vaccine and not due to something else — even as the numbers he cited are deeply within the expected range.