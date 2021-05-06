It’s also possible that Jenner is simply embracing Trump because she likes Trump. There’s certainly a lack of polish to her candidacy that might suggest she wouldn’t shy away from opining honestly even if it wouldn’t be particularly helpful. The single moment from her Hannity interview that attracted the most attention was when she lamented the sorry state of affairs in California — as evidenced by the complaints of the guy who owned the airline hangar next to hers. Maybe she’s just running because she thinks — Hey, I could do this — and her strategy is mostly to just be herself. That would certainly comport with the Jenner seen in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” though it’s probably not going to result in becoming governor.