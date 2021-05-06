The Oversight Board does refer to an emerging body of U.N.-sponsored guiding principles on business and human rights. They take this guidance to suggest that just as a company should respect the rights of workers and consumers and consider the firm’s impact on the environment, so should a social media platform consider the harms it is causing or permitting. These principles are unobjectionable, as far as they go, but they do not answer the questions posed in the Trump case or any of the previous ones. It is at best unclear what they would say about whether Facebook should allow Holocaust denial, self-harm videos, or campaign-sponsored disinformation on its platform.