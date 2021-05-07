North Carolina is one of the few swing states that remained in Trump’s column during the 2020 election. There, more than 22,000 Republicans left the party in the first four months of 2021. This may sound like a lot, but it’s important to remember that in the same period, nearly 9,000 people also joined the GOP. Also, the party in North Carolina has nearly 2.2 million members, so as a percentage of the total membership, the decrease was only a bit more than half a percentage point.