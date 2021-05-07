Talon then built upon the groundwork of the 2019 opposition-free legislative election to construct an opposition-light presidential election in 2021. The two pro-Talon parties amended the electoral law to create a new endorsement requirement for presidential candidates: sponsorship from 10 percent of the 83-seat National Assembly and the 77 mayorships. But all opposition parties were eliminated in the legislature, and only one opposition party — the rump of the previous ruling party, the FCBE — was permitted in the 2020 local elections, leaving just seven mayors from opposition parties. This meant no candidate could enter the 2021 presidential election without the approval of Talon’s allies.