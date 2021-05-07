Déby also found himself on the side of the victims of repression. In 1989, Hissène Habré’s forces targeted and persecuted the Zaghawa. This was Déby’s own ethnic group, and his relatives and friends were murdered. Following a failed coup attempt to remove Habré from power, Déby headed up a rebel coalition that set up base in neighboring Sudan’s western province, Darfur. In 1990, he succeeded in taking power thanks to support from both Sudan and France, which in the end abandoned its ally Habré, who they believed had become too close to the U.S. Déby also built connections at the School of War (L’Ecole de Guerre), an institution for military higher education in Paris, in 1985 that served his subsequent political career well.