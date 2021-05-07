Another interesting overlap is that September is traditionally the point at which children go back to school. This varies widely by geography, but in response to the lower-than-expected April jobs numbers, some have pointed to the challenge of businesses reopening before schools as a possible factor. This is not a complicated calculus: it’s hard for parents to return to work if schools and day cares can’t accommodate their children. This would also help explain why the April increase was centered among men, given the frequency with which women are primary caregivers for children.