Curious about how different groups were recovering from the pandemic, I plotted the number of jobs lost by racial and ethnic groups since February 2020, the pre-pandemic employment peak. Black employment is still down 1.1 million since then and Hispanic employment is down 1.6 million. Among Whites, the gap is 5.8 million, a function of Whites making up more of the country’s population.
The shift in April for White men and White women is a lot of the reason that the job gains for the month were entirely a function of men adding jobs.
But notice that vertical line at September. Before that month, the employment numbers rebounded quickly. After? Not so much.
If we break out the above racial and ethnic groups, you can see the difference between the pre-September and post-September recovery, particularly among Whites and Asians. From the April 2020 low to September, White employment increased by 11 percent. From September to April, it rose only 1.6 percent. Only among Blacks was the employment growth before and after September relatively consistent.
This isn’t the only metric where that slowdown is apparent. The immediate spike in unemployment at the outset of the pandemic was mostly temporary, people laid off with the expectation that businesses would reopen after the initial distancing efforts to slow the spread of the virus had ended. And, sure enough, temporary unemployment fell quickly. But permanent unemployment, people who lost their jobs for good, hit about 3.6 million in September — and has stayed fairly flat.
Those permanent job losses no doubt contribute to some of the ongoing employment stagnancy. But given that the gap between pre-pandemic employment and the April numbers exceeded 7 million, having 3.5 million people permanently unemployed isn’t the entire issue.
The economy is enormously complicated, and job additions and losses are broken out across numerous industries. However tempting, it’s risky to make sweeping assumptions about why things seem to have slowed down in September.
And yet here are some sweeping assumptions that might be made.
For one, it’s interesting to note that September also marked the beginning of the third — and deadliest — wave of the pandemic itself. On average, the number of new cases added each day in September was around 40,000. This April it was about 64,000 — a slight increase relative to March that prompted some concerns that the drop in new cases had plateaued. That said, there’s no strong correlation between the monthly change in coronavirus cases and the change in employment.
Another interesting overlap is that September is traditionally the point at which children go back to school. This varies widely by geography, but in response to the lower-than-expected April jobs numbers, some have pointed to the challenge of businesses reopening before schools as a possible factor. This is not a complicated calculus: it’s hard for parents to return to work if schools and day cares can’t accommodate their children. This would also help explain why the April increase was centered among men, given the frequency with which women are primary caregivers for children.
It’s also possible that this is simply a function of cherry-picking on my part. The jobs numbers are very complicated, and it may be that the numbers and the time frame I’ve isolated above are just weird for those factors over that period. As I noted above, there wasn’t really a difference pre- and post-September in job growth for Black Americans.
And since that was the bit of data I was originally curious about, it seems fair to simply end things there, frustratingly unresolved.