Biden and his proposals are broadly popular. The GOP’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” (TCJA) isn’t (as of 2019). That’s the “force.” Republicans say they’re dead set against the president’s tax hikes. Time will tell whether any can be moved.
There’s a political symmetry to the president’s attacks on what was President Donald Trump’s signature legislative achievement: Republicans spent a decade raising money and courting voters with attacks on President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. (As is true of so many things, my colleague Paul Kane noted this before I did).
On the road in Lake Charles, La., yesterday, Biden told Americans they must pick between his vision — tax hikes on the richest Americans and corporations — or what “the other team” put together and passed four years ago.
“It created a $2 trillion deficit, with the vast majority of that going to the top one-tenth of one percent of the wage earners,” the president said as he promoted his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, which faces an uphill fight in Congress.
Biden, who is also selling his $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan,” made the case in even more detail in his first speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.
“The big tax cut of 2017 — remember, it was supposed to pay for itself, that was how it was sold — and generate vast economic growth,” Biden said. “Instead, it added $2 trillion to the deficit. It was a huge windfall for corporate America and those at the very top.”
And, he continued: “Instead of using the tax saving to raise wages and invest in research and development, it poured billions of dollars into the pockets of CEOs.”
There’s another parallel: Where Democrats fought fiercely to protect the law better known as Obamacare, Republicans have signaled they will do what it takes to protect the 2017 tax cuts.
“There’s not an appetite to undo the 2017 tax act among our members,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the GOP whip, told reporters at lunchtime Wednesday, about nine hours before Biden’s address.”
Campaigning against the Republican tax law lets Biden contrast a real-world example of GOP policymaking to his fairly traditional Democratic pitch that has gained steam in the era of ex-presidential rivals Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) The rich and corporations will pay for vast government programs that, he says, will help level an economic playing field sharply tilted in favor of the wealthiest Americans.
As for the tax law’s benefits, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service concluded in a May 2019 report that the law had a negligible impact on economic growth or wages while adding to the deficit, contradicting supporters who said it would pay for itself.
White House aides declined to comment on how Biden feels personally about targeting Trump’s chief legislative achievement. And the president himself has insisted his calls for tax hikes on the wealthy are rooted in fairness, not what Republicans in another era would have derided as class warfare.
“I’m not looking to punish anyone,” he insisted in Louisiana. “I come from the corporate state of the world, Delaware. More corporations are incorporated in the state of Delaware than every other state in the union combined.
“But guess what? You know, I’m sick and tired of corporate America not paying their fair share,” the president said.
It’s a view many Americans share. Nearly two-thirds of Americans — 59 percent — say it bothers them “a lot” that corporations and the wealthy “don’t pay their fair share” of taxes, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted last month.
That’s nearly double the 33 percent who say the most irksome aspect of America’s federal tax system is “the amount you pay in taxes.”
Another notable feature of Biden’s sales pitch is how, to hear him tell it, his proposed tax hike is painless — it won’t touch working-class Americans, the middle-class won’t feel it. And the rich? Well, they’ll keep zipping around in luxury, maybe a few million dollars lighter but their lifestyles largely unaffected.
“This is not punishing anybody,” the president said yesterday. “All those folks are still going to have two homes or three homes and their jets and it won’t matter. Not going to change their standard of living one little bit."
That’s not quite right. Republicans have noted that raising corporate tax rates may make American firms less competitive with foreign rivals.
And the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center says corporate tax hikes reduce U.S. workers’ productivity, and therefore their wages and other compensation.
For now, the immovable object seems, well, immovable.
“One hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration,” which wants to “turn America into a socialist country,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters in his home state this week.
What’s happening now
The economy picked up 266,000 jobs in April, fewer than expected. “The unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged at around 6 percent, although economists caution the number is misleadingly low, given how many people have dropped out of the labor force in the last year, and are thus not counted as unemployed,” Eli Rosenberg reports. “Some businesses have been complaining to the White House and lawmakers that they are having a hard time recruiting workers, particularly for low-wage, hourly jobs. Political tension over questions about the labor force spilled into public on Thursday, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blamed the stimulus package passed by the White House and Congress in March for acting as an incentive for people to not return to work. Biden administration officials have countered that the $1.9 trillion stimulus package provided vital assistance to millions of Americans and has only helped the economy grow.”
Biden is speaking at 11:30a.m. on the jobs report from the White House East Room. He is “expected to argue that Congress needs to build upon his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, signed in March, by embracing other spending proposals focused on jobs, infrastructure and safety-net programs,” John Wagner details.
The Justice Department charged ex-Minneapolis police officers with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. “Justice Department prosecutors said Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who took part in apprehending Floyd, who was Black, will stand trial on two counts apiece. Former officer Thomas Lane will face a single charge in the case,” David Nakamura reports. “The announcement came less than three weeks after Chauvin, who is White, was found guilty on three murder and manslaughter counts in a state trial that focused on his use of force.”
- “Senior CDC official who met Trump’s wrath for raising alarm about coronavirus to resign,” by Isaac Stanley-Becker and Lena Sun: “Nancy Messonnier, a senior health official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was the first U.S. official to warn Americans last year that a looming pandemic would change their lives forever, will resign from her position with the agency, she told colleagues in an email Friday morning. ... Messonnier, who has been director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016, was replaced last month as head of the agency’s vaccine task force.”
- “Covid reached Everest base camp. Now climbers are trying to prevent its spread amid a record season,” by Júlia Ledur and Artur Galocha: “After the 2020 climbing season was canceled, this year a record number of 408 expedition permits have been issued for the peak, leaving climbers to work out rules to contain the spread of the virus. Now growing concerns of a coronavirus outbreak at the mountain cast doubt on the safety of climbers and locals after multiple people were evacuated from base camp and later tested positive for the virus.”
- “The pandemic drove Uber and Lyft drivers away. Many are in no rush to get back,” by Faiz Siddiqui: “The shortage is in part prompted by workers such as [driver Steve Gregg], who left the app when the risks of driving during the coronavirus were highest and the vectors of transmission were not completely understood. Demand was down by as much as 75 percent in the United States as the pandemic set in, the companies said. Now Uber faces a supply shortage even as more than two-thirds of the ride-hailing demand has recovered.”
- “How Trump is hunting down the GOP’s leading families,” by Politico’s David Siders: “Whether it’s the Cheneys, the Bushes or the lesser bloodlines — such as the Romneys or the Murkowskis — Trump has been relentless in his efforts to force them to bend the knee. Even Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain — who herself has never run for office — has been knocked down, censured by Trump allies who run the state Republican Party in Arizona. It’s the clearest sign that the modern Republican Party hasn’t just broken with its traditionalist past. It’s shredding every vestige of it. ‘It’s a tragedy,’ said Arne Carlson, a former two-term Republican governor of Minnesota. ‘The problem with the revolution is they continue to get more and more extreme. Whereas Liz Cheney was on the right, she now finds herself being pushed into the middle and, ultimately, off the cliff.’ ”
- “Russian spy team left traces that bolstered CIA’s bounty judgment,” by the New York Times’s Charlie Savage, Eric Schmitt and Michael Schwirtz: “In early 2020, members of a Taliban-linked criminal network in Afghanistan detained in raids told interrogators that they had heard that Russians were offering money to reward killings of American and coalition troops. ... C.I.A. analysts set out to see whether they could corroborate or debunk the detainees’ accounts. Ultimately, newly declassified information shows, those analysts discovered a significant reason to believe the claim was accurate: Other members of the same Taliban-linked network had been working closely with operatives from a notorious unit of the G.R.U., the Russian military intelligence service, known for assassination operations.”
- “Thieves jacked the Republican National Committee for $44K and then went on a coffee shopping spree, records show,” by Insider’s Dave Levinthal: “The RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn told Insider that the theft stemmed from fraudulent charges made in September on an RNC American Express card and that ‘upon learning of the charges,’ we immediately notified AMEX and initiated a fraudulent charge dispute.’ ... The thieves spent more than $35,500 of the RNC's money at EZ Coffee & Tea, a Pennsylvania-based merchant. ... But the RNC originally disclosed the thefts differently, describing them in an October FEC report as a ‘credit’ for ‘office supplies.’”
The voting wars
While Democrats prepare to run on their big and popular economic agenda, Republicans are resorting to cultural attacks to win in 2022.
- “Republicans are mostly steering clear of Democrats’ economic initiatives that have proved popular, such as an infrastructure package and a stimulus law that coupled pandemic relief with major expansions of safety-net programs, and are focusing instead on polarizing issues that stoke conservative outrage,” the Times’s Carl Hulse writes. “In doing so, they are seizing on measures like the court-expansion bill and calls to defund the police — which many Democrats oppose — as well as efforts to provide legal status to undocumented immigrants and grant statehood to the District of Columbia to caricature the party as extreme and out of touch with mainstream America.”
- “Republicans are also hammering at issues of race and sexual orientation, seeking to use Democrats’ push to confront systemic racism and safeguard transgender rights as attack lines … '[The Democrats] are putting the ball on the tee, handing me the club and putting the wind at my back,' said Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of the Iowa Republican Party.
- “Democrats argue that Republicans are focusing on side issues and twisting their positions because the G.O.P. has nothing else to campaign on. ... The contrast is likely to define the 2022 races,” writes Hulse.
The Texas House passed a GOP bill aimed at tighter election restrictions, despite Democrats’ efforts to block it.
- “The state Senate had already passed a similar bill and the two chambers now need to agree on a final version before the legislation can go to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The House bill takes aim at the sending out of unsolicited vote-by-mail applications and gives new access to partisan poll watchers, among other measures,” Katie Shepherd and Hannah Knowles report.
- “Democrats stalled the bill for hours by peppering its sponsors with questions about the need to address election security in a state that has found very few instances of fraud. But by early Friday, the two parties reached an agreement on 20 amendments that watered down pieces of the bill that had drawn the most ire from voting rights advocates.”
- “The vote came hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill that imposed new hurdles to voting by mail and added new restrictions on ballot drop boxes. Other GOP-led states including Georgia, Montana and Iowa have also implemented tighter rules around elections.”
In the Republican primary for Virginia governor, the options are “Trumpy, Trumpier, and Trumpiest.”
- “One candidate brands himself a ‘conservative outlaw.’ Another boasts of her bipartisan censure by the State Senate for calling the Capitol rioters ‘patriots.’ A third, asked about Dominion voting machines — the subject of egregious conspiracy theories on the right — called them ‘the most important issue’ of the campaign. These are not fringe candidates for the Republican nomination for Virginia governor,” the Times’s Trip Gabriel writes. “They are three of the leading contenders in a race that in many ways embodies the decade-long meltdown of Republican power in Virginia.”
- While changing demographics are partly to blame — “A booming economy in Northern Virginia has drawn educated, racially diverse professionals from out of state, as well as immigrants” — they don’t tell the whole story. “In response to a changing state, Republicans have nominated ideologues who fanned polarizing social issues like abortion, illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues. This year’s No. 1 priority for most candidates is ‘election integrity,’ the base-rousing cause fueled by Mr. Trump,” Gabriel notes. “Former Gov. Bob McDonnell, the last Republican elected statewide, said his path to victory — a focus on ‘kitchen table issues’ that appeal to ‘the working dad and soccer mom’ — was rarely pursued by the party’s nominees anymore.”
- “The party’s race to the right shows no sign of tempering as a preselected group of Republicans gather on Saturday at 39 sites around Virginia to choose a nominee for governor.”
The Biden agenda
Vice President Harris met virtually today with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
- The meeting comes as part of Harris’s efforts to address the root causes behind migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, John Wagner reports. According to a pool report, Harris told López Obrador that, together, Mexico and the U.S. “can make progress and we can create and build a sense of home for the people of the Northern Triangle.”
- Harris said it is “in our mutual interest to address some of these root causes. And we must continue to do our work in a way that is both bilateral and multilateral.”
Hot on the right
The GOP is ready to leave Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) behind. “Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no. I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News. “Economic populism, America First agenda — If you don’t get that, as a Republican, you’re making the biggest mistake in the history of the Republican party.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who is poised to replace Cheney as the House GOP’s No. 3, built her career by elevating other Republican women. That “made her particularly appealing to fellow House Republicans,” write Politico’s Melanie Zanona, Ally Mutnick and Anna Gronewold. “If Stefanik clinches the No. 3 position next week, as is widely expected, Republicans believe they’ll send a message that neutralizes the tricky optics of yanking Cheney from power. It will add new energy to the cause of elevating GOP women, they think, both in the Capitol and at the leadership table.”
But while the House GOP is sold on Stefanik, the MAGA base might not be. “Within minutes of Trump’s endorsement of the New York congresswoman for GOP conference chair on Wednesday, top MAGA voices erupted in anger — a rare break with the former president. The invective aimed at Stefanik, who was perceived to be insufficiently conservative and a relative newcomer to the Trump cause, continued to zoom through the MAGA-sphere on Thursday,” Politico’s Tina Nguyen reports. “The Columbia Bugle — an anonymously-run Twitter account with nearly 179,000 followers, including high-profile Trump movement influencers — described Stefanik as ‘a slightly less annoying America Last Republican.’ Lou Dobbs, the former Fox Business show host who was one of Trump’s fiercest cable television supporters, dismissed her as a ‘RINO.’ Others, like pundits Ann Coulter and Raheem Kassam, editor in chief of the populist online outlet National Pulse, went on a retweeting spree, highlighting writer after writer, tweet after tweet, questioning Stefanik’s commitment to the Trump movement’s core tenets.”
Cheney is apparently turning to nature for distraction:
Quote of the day
“I don’t understand the Republicans,” Biden said on the efforts to oust Cheney.
Hot on the left
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she talked with the Biden team about staying in her job for a roughly one-year term, CNN reports. News of her possible imminent departure alarmed many on the liberal Twittersphere:
Today in Washington
Biden and Harris will receive the weekly economic briefing today at 1:35. The two will then meet with the Jobs Cabinet at 3:15 p.m. The president will head to Camp David at 5:30 p.m., where he will spend the weekend.
In closing
An out-of-control space rocket booster is currently falling back into our atmosphere and nobody knows where it will land. China says it probably won’t cause any harm, though. “Chinese officials are ‘closely observing’ the reentry of the Long March-5B rocket and will ‘promptly report news about the situation to the outside world,’ Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters,” Gerry Shih reports. “It’s almost impossible to predict where the trail of debris will hit until hours before the landing, which is expected to occur [tomorrow].”
The Twitter-verse had cynical hope:
(The U.S. Air Force Space Track Project estimated that the debris will crash in a remote desert outside Mary, Turkmenistan).
And Trevor Noah gave props to Cheney, whom he said is risking her political career “to stand up for what she believes in”: