The economy picked up 266,000 jobs in April, fewer than expected. “The unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged at around 6 percent, although economists caution the number is misleadingly low, given how many people have dropped out of the labor force in the last year, and are thus not counted as unemployed,” Eli Rosenberg reports. “Some businesses have been complaining to the White House and lawmakers that they are having a hard time recruiting workers, particularly for low-wage, hourly jobs. Political tension over questions about the labor force spilled into public on Thursday, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blamed the stimulus package passed by the White House and Congress in March for acting as an incentive for people to not return to work. Biden administration officials have countered that the $1.9 trillion stimulus package provided vital assistance to millions of Americans and has only helped the economy grow.”