Part of the subtext to the concern about “political correctness” is the idea that Americans are throwing traditional behavior in the dustbin. Trump framed his comments about political correctness as being about how the country was being harmed by the impulse to temper what people were saying, even though there are certainly a lot of people who would characterize sexist disparagement of women as something worth leaving in the past. A lot of this is about power, of course, with those in power not facing recrimination for behaviors that take advantage of that power and then not particularly enjoying when they’re challenged on that behavior.