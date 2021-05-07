That student might be disadvantaged if he goes to school in-state, too. Imagine that he lives in Miami and is going to school in Jacksonville. A voter registration group is encouraging people at his college to register to vote and he fills out a registration form identifying his home as being in Miami-Dade County. In the past, the organization could just turn in all of those forms to officials up in Duval County. Now, though, turning in a Miami-Dade registration requires dropping it off in Miami-Dade. If it is instead dropped off in Duval, Smith said, there’s a substantial financial penalty — disincentivizing efforts to register more voters and, therefore, probably limiting how many people vote.