Analysis: Republicans are embracing Trump-enabled conspiracy theories more vigorously than ever
Republicans in Washington and beyond could have broken with Donald Trump after his reelection defeat in November. But instead, they are acting more vigorously than ever to embrace him, fighting about who can more fiercely lay claim to his false assertions that the 2020 election was stolen and aggressively moving to protect the 2022 contest for their voters.
In Washington, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) seems destined to become the next chair of the House GOP Conference by giving credence to unfounded theories that there was election fraud in Arizona and elsewhere. The current chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), says she won’t lie about the 2020 election or Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Outside the Beltway, state and local GOP leaders also latched on to Trump’s baseless claims of electoral wrongdoing.
Harris to virtually host Mexican president for meeting on migration
Vice President Harris plans to host a virtual meeting Friday from the White House campus with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as she continues her efforts to address the root causes behind a surge in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to a statement from Harris’s office, the two leaders will “discuss ways to deepen cooperation” in stemming the flow of migrants, primarily from Central America’s Northern Triangle countries: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Part of the meeting is expected to be opened to the press.
Harris, who has tasked by Biden with handling the issue, plans to travel next month to both Mexico and Guatemala.
During a speech earlier this week, Harris pledged U.S. help in improving conditions in the Northern Triangle but also decried the corruption that makes that more difficult.
Biden to speak from the White House following release of highly anticipated jobs report
Biden plans Friday to deliver remarks from the White House following the release of a highly anticipated jobs report expected to show an accelerating economic recovery after last year’s historic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. economy added a robust 916,000 jobs in March. Economists expect that number to have exceeded 1 million in April because of a convergence of higher vaccination rates, fiscal stimulus and easing of business restrictions.
Biden, who is scheduled to speak from the East Room, is expected to tout the role of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March and argue that the country should seize the momentum to pass other spending proposals focused on jobs, infrastructure and safety-net programs.
Republicans are expected to counter that the strong job growth shows that additional massive federal spending is unnecessary at this point.
Biden’s schedule Friday also includes an intelligence briefing, an economic briefing and a meeting with his Jobs Cabinet.
He is scheduled to travel later Friday to Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland, where he plans to spend the weekend.
Democrats on FEC blast decision to drop probe into Trump hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels
The Federal Election Commission on Thursday dropped its inquiry to determine whether Donald Trump violated campaign finance laws when his personal lawyer paid an adult-film actress $130,000 in the days leading up to the 2016 election.
The case stems from allegations that Trump ordered his personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, to make a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from disclosing an affair less than two weeks before Election Day.
Cohen has served time in prison for lying to Congress, breaking campaign finance laws and tax evasion, but Trump has not faced any consequences in the incident.
The bipartisan commission evenly split on the matter, with the two Democrats who voted to continue the investigation questioning how their Republican colleagues could drop the case.
Despite Democrats’ late-night efforts, Texas House passes GOP bill aimed at tighter election restrictions
After a contentious debate that stretched into early Friday, Republicans in the Texas House advanced a bill to tighten voting restrictions, joining a number of GOP-controlled states that have moved to impose new obstacles to voting since the 2020 presidential election.
The state Senate had already passed a similar bill, and the two chambers now must agree on a final version before the legislation can go to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Democrats stalled the bill for hours by peppering its sponsors with questions about the need to address election security in a state that has found very few instances of fraud. But by early Friday, the two parties had reached agreement on 20 amendments that watered down pieces of the bill that most angered voting rights advocates, the Associated Press reported.
Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t seek reelection as mayor
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), an early Biden supporter who was touted as a potential running mate, announced late Thursday that she would not seek reelection as mayor this year, stunning supporters in her city.
“As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as mayor,” Bottoms said in an open letter, referring to her husband, Derek Bottoms. She insisted she was well-positioned to raise money and win a second term but had chosen another course.
Bottoms already had one challenger for the Nov. 2 election — Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore — and the incumbent mayor’s decision not to seek reelection is likely to attract several more candidates.
Bottoms, who was elected mayor of Georgia’s capital in 2017, gained a national profile in the wake of last year’s unrest in major cities across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Bottoms turned down a role in Biden’s Cabinet in December, saying she wanted to focus on the people of Atlanta.
Biden rewarded Bottoms for early support by hosting a virtual fundraiser for her last month. It was his first such event since taking office.
Bottoms wrote in her letter that she is “not yet certain of what the future holds.”
“It is my sincere hope that over the next several months, a candidate for mayor will emerge whom the people of Atlanta may entrust to lead our beloved city to its next and best chapter,” she wrote.
Biden once asserted Republicans would have an ‘epiphany.’ Now, he admits he doesn’t understand them.
Biden was speaking in a barn to a sparse campaign crowd in Iowa when he offered a prediction. “If we defeat Donald Trump,” he said that summer day in 2019, “you’re going to see, as we say in southern Delaware, an altar call. You’re going to see people all of a sudden see the Lord.”
The Republican Party, Biden suggested, would no longer be beholden to one man. Its leaders would not be intimidated by the former president’s blowback. Politics would return to a world where the two parties could argue fiercely without vitriolic personal attacks or the embrace of falsehoods.
But on Wednesday, in the fourth month of his presidency, Biden offered a more flummoxed, less confident assessment: “I don’t understand the Republicans.”
Accused Capitol rioter had ‘Foxitis,’ lawyer says: He ‘started believing what was being fed to him’
In the six months leading up to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Anthony Antonio spent his days watching Fox News — a habit that actually made him ill, his lawyer told a D.C. federal magistrate judge on Thursday.
His ailment? “Foxitis,” his lawyer said, the HuffPost reported. “He became hooked with what I call … ‘Foxmania.’”
In the virtual hearing, which went awry when another alleged Capitol rioter interrupted with obscenities, Antonio’s lawyer, Joseph Hurley, claimed that Fox News’s decision to regularly air then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of mass election fraud contributed to Antonio’s decision to participate in the insurrection.
Experts say Biden’s vaccine waiver unlikely to boost supply quickly
The Biden administration’s support of a petition to ease patent protections for vaccines elevated the global battle against the coronavirus as a central plank of U.S. foreign policy, but myriad hurdles remain before that stance could become international policy — if ever.
As a result, it could be months, or longer, before the World Trade Organization reaches an agreement to temporarily waive the protections and years before countries build factories and amass the materials and expertise to produce the vaccines, experts say.
Bannon partner in alleged border wall fundraising fraud scheme hit with new tax charges
An Air Force veteran who prosecutors allege worked with Stephen K. Bannon — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist — to defraud donors to a fundraising campaign for a U.S.-Mexico border wall has been indicted on new tax charges.
Brian Kolfage, a conservative activist who lost three limbs in Iraq and was the founder and public face of the “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign, was charged in federal court in Florida with filing a false tax return. In an indictment, prosecutors alleged that Kolfage claimed to the IRS in his 2019 tax return that he had a total income of just over $63,000 and did not report hundreds of thousands of dollars deposited into his personal bank account from “We Build the Wall” and other sources.
Federal prosecutors in New York last year charged Bannon, Kolfage and two others with defrauding donors to the campaign, which was publicly supported by several of Trump’s allies and raised more than $25 million from hundreds of thousands of donors.