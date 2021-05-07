There’s no actual evidence of problematic patterns related to the vaccines used in the United States beyond the rare issue that emerged with the Johnson & Johnson shot. But if you want to claim that there is something dubious about the vaccines, pointing to VAERS is useful, just as those who want to claim that voter fraud occurred find it useful to point to the hundreds of affidavits collected by Donald Trump’s campaign in Michigan alleging weirdness in the 2020 election. Having a lot of information that doesn’t prove a point isn’t actually more useful than having only a little bit of information that doesn’t prove a point, but it seems like it is. So people elevate the numbers.