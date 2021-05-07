- “The escalating figures come as nations send emergency aid to India, whose health-care system is struggling to cope. Some officials have expressed concern that the shipments of crucial supplies are being held up at airports and delayed in reaching hospitals that are in desperate need of oxygen equipment, medicines and vaccines.”
And don't miss this Post op-ed from George Conway III about “what Trump has to fear from Rudy Giuliani:” “If Giuliani has anything to offer prosecutors to save himself, it would have to be Trump, the only bigger fish left.”
On the Hill
CONSPIRACIES RISING: Republicans in Washington and beyond could have broken with former president Donald Trump after his November defeat. But instead, they are acting more vigorously than ever to embrace him, fighting about who can more fiercely lay claim to his false assertions the 2020 was stolen and aggressively moving to protect the 2022 contest for their voters.
In Washington, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) seems destined to become the next chair of the House GOP Conference by “giving credence” to unfounded theories there was election fraud in Arizona and elsewhere as the current chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), says she won't lie about the 2020 election or Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Outside the Beltway, state and local GOP leaders also latched on to Trump's baseless claims of electoral wrongdoing. In Arizona, a Republican-commissioned recount of the November presidential election in the state's largest county continued; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed into law a new slate of voting restrictions to boost “integrity and transparency”; and Texas state lawmakers debated rolling back access to voting in the state — a measure that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) is expected to sign into law.
The unmistakable message this week from a party Cheney says is at a “turning point”: oppose Trump and his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud driving states' push to restrict voting laws at your own political peril.
Stefanik — the House GOP's No. 3 in waiting — “emphasized her support for [Trump’s] false claims that the 2020 election was stolen through voter fraud as she seeks to lock down support to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican,” our colleague Colby Itkowitz reports.
- Stefanik drove the message home by appearing on the podcast of former Trump campaign and White House aide Stephen K. Bannon, where she embraced Trump and the recount in Arizona's Maricopa County.
- Stefanik told Bannon she was “sending a clear message that we are one team. And that means working with the (former) president and working with all of our excellent Republican members of Congress.”
- “The comments, Stefanik’s first in public since she announced she was taking on Cheney, reflected how central the former president’s election lies have become to the Republican Party message, even as its leaders insist they are determined to move beyond them,” the New York Times’s Catie Edmondson and Luke Broadwater write.
In Florida: “DeSantis on Thursday enthusiastically embraced [Trump’s] demand for tougher election laws, signing into law a slew of new voting restrictions in a staged live broadcast despite previously touting how smoothly his state’s elections ran last fall,” our colleagues Amy Gardner and Lori Rozsa report.
- “DeSantis hailed the measure as necessary to shore up public faith in elections, but critics accused him of trying to make it harder to vote, particularly for people of color,” per Amy and Lori. “His signing of the bill … makes Florida the latest GOP-controlled state to impose new voting hurdles, following Georgia, Montana and Iowa. The Texas House took up a similar measure later Thursday, and other states including Arizona, Michigan and Ohio are considering their own bills.”
In Arizona: A GOP-commissioned recount in Maricopa County by a Florida-based private contractor — Cyber Ninjas — “untrained citizens are trying to find traces of bamboo on last year’s ballots, seemingly trying to prove a conspiracy theory that the election was tainted by fake votes from Asia,” the New York Times's Michael Wines reports. “Thousands of ballots are left unattended and unsecured. People with open partisan bias, including a man who was photographed on the Capitol steps during the Jan. 6 riot, are doing the recounting.”
- “All of these issues with the Republican-backed reexamination of the November election results from Arizona’s most populous county were laid out this week by Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, in a scathing six-page letter.”
- “Though conspiracy theorists are undoubtedly cheering on these types of inspections — and perhaps providing financial support because of their use — they do little other than further marginalize the professionalism and intent of this ‘audit,’” Hobbs wrote to Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state and the liaison between Republicans state senators and Cyber Ninjas.
Hobbs's letter also noted aspects of the process “appear better suited for chasing conspiracy theories than as a part of a professional audit.”
- “For example, using UV lights to search for watermarks, measuring the thickness of ballots, searching for folds in ballots, and looking at ballots under a microscope are completely unnecessary steps if the goal of the audit is to validate the election results,” she writes.
The Arizona process might be a violation of federal laws, according to Pamela S. Karlan, who heads the Justice Department’s civil rights division.
- “We have a concern that Maricopa County election records, which are required by federal law to be retained and preserved, are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss,” Karlan wrote in a letter to the Arizona Senate president, per our Roz Helderman.
- “In her letter, Karlan also asked questions about a plan by … Cyber Ninjas, to interview voters and ask them whether they cast ballots in November, as county records show. Karlan said such interviews could violate federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation,” Roz reports.
And overnight in Texas: “The Texas House hunkered down Thursday evening for what was expected to be hours of emotional debate on one of the most contentious measures of the session, a GOP-backed elections bill that would empower partisan poll watchers, increase penalties for voting crimes and bar mass distribution of applications for mail-in ballots,” the Dallas Morning News's Lauren McGaughy reports.
- “Rep. Briscoe Cain, the bill’s author, said the legislation aims to protect voters and prevent future election crimes. He said it was not filed in response to the 2020 elections, which he conceded were free and fair …. Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, made ‘election integrity’ an emergency item this legislative session. GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, have also prioritized the issue,” per McGaughy.
Not all Republicans believe that election fraud should be the issue galvanizing the base and uniting the party. And some point out the consequences of disseminating baseless claims could lead to depressed GOP turnout in the 2022 midterms:
- “My unsolicited advice would be: Talk about the future and what you offer to Americans,” Alyssa Farah, the former Trump White House communications director, told the Associated Press's Jill Colvin. “I do worry that this is sort of showing that we’re going to continue more the politics of personality as opposed to the politics of policy and deliverables to the American public.”
- “While a message about being ‘sufficiently pro-Trump’ may work in certain districts, she noted Republicans’ focus on election interference depressed GOP turnout in Georgia, where the party lost two runoff elections in January that gave Democrats control of the Senate. And she warned that aligning the party with lies about voter fraud could turn off suburban voters and older voters in key swing districts.”
- “Those are the ones where you have to win over moderates and independents, and that message does not resonate with them, fundamentally,” Farah added.
THE EPIPHANY THAT NEVER HAPPENED: “Joe Biden was speaking in a barn to a sparse campaign crowd in Iowa when he offered a prediction. ‘If we defeat Donald Trump,’ he said that summer day in 2019, ‘you’re going to see, as we say in southern Delaware, an altar call. You’re going to see people all of a sudden see the Lord,’” our colleague Matt Viser reports.
- “The Republican Party, Biden suggested, would no longer be beholden to one man. Its leaders would not be intimidated by the former president’s blowback. Politics would return to a world where the two parties could argue fiercely without vitriolic personal attacks or the embrace of falsehoods.”
- “But on Wednesday, in the fourth month of his own presidency, Biden offered a more flummoxed, less confident assessment: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans.’”
- “Biden’s political calling card for decades has been that he is one Democrat who does understand the Republicans … His explicit campaign message was that Trump did not represent ‘who we are’ as a country — and the implicit corollary was that Republicans’s behavior under Trump did not reflect who they are.”
But “what if he was wrong about the Republican Party? What if it has, in fact, changed in more fundamental ways than he contemplated? And if it has, what does that mean for his presidency?”
The campaign
ATLANTA MAYOR WON’T SEEK REELECTION: “In a stunning announcement Thursday night, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she will not run for reelection this year,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s J.D. Capelouto, Wilborn P. Nobles III and Greg Bluestein report.
- Bottoms “released a statement and video elaborating on her decision and her record as Atlanta’s 60th mayor.”
- “The move is a shocking reversal for Bottoms, a mayor with a rising national profile who had launched her reelection campaign and held a fundraising event featuring Biden. The decision creates a wide-open mayor’s race this year, and is likely to open the door for a slew of new candidates.”
THE MAN BEHIND THE CANDIDATE: “When Andrew Yang parachuted into the New York mayor’s race from a losing presidential campaign, he was a known national quantity but unknown in the insular world of local politics,” the New York Times’s Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons write.
- “He did not rise from a political club, had never run for local office and had no established base of financial or political support in the city. He had never even voted in a mayoral election.”
- “But he had one major asset working in his favor: He had joined forces with Bradley Tusk, a powerful New York political strategist, lobbyist and venture capitalist whose investments could hinge on government action.”
- “Yang leads most early polling in a race for mayor that is less than seven weeks away. But Tusk’s personal business concerns could present significant potential conflicts of interest should Yang be elected mayor.”
‘The shadow mayor for New York’: Tusk “is advising a candidate with a total absence of government experience — so much so that [he] recently called Yang an ‘empty vessel.’”
- “Tusk could essentially be the shadow mayor for New York, while he is representing the interests of big corporate clients,” John Kaehny, executive director of the good-government group Reinvent Albany, told Rubinstein and Fitzsimmons.
Global power
U.S. SUPPORT FOR WAIVER FACES UPHILL BATTLE: “The Biden administration’s support of a petition to ease patent protections for vaccines elevated the global battle against the coronavirus as a central plank of U.S. foreign policy, but myriad hurdles remain before that stance could become international policy — if ever,” our colleagues Tyler Pager, Dan Diamond and Jeff Stein report.
- To start, experts say the waiver is unlikely to boost supply quickly. Rachel Silverman, a policy analyst with the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank, “has warned that an intellectual property waiver won’t immediately boost supply to virus-ravaged countries such as India and Brazil.”
- Second, drug companies and members of the European Union are against it. “Pharmaceutical companies [have] warned of dire consequences for the industry’s long-term incentives … [and] a spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday warned that lifting intellectual property protections would hamper pharmaceutical development.”
- “In a speech Thursday, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, did not endorse the plan, raising questions about whether the bloc would agree to waive patents, something she has said previously she was staunchly against,” the New York Times’s Matina Stevis-Gridneff reports.
What it means: “It could be months, or longer, before the World Trade Organization reaches an agreement to temporarily waive the protections,” Pager, Diamond and Stein write.
Viral
