The PR push comes as the company battles the public’s negative perceptions of it. Internal metrics showed U.S. users’ perceptions of Facebook at the beginning of the pandemic at about 40 on a scale of 100. By the end of 2020, users who were surveyed gave the company a score of 11.5. The company, however, remained popular outside the United States at the end of 2020, garnering a 66, down just two points since the middle of the year.