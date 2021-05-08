The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 800 Israeli citizens and 913 Palestinians in the occupied territories, 1,713 adult respondents in total. We drew samples based on standard methodology, using data from the Central Bureau of Statistics to weight the total adult population. While some questions were asked only of each national group, others were identical for all. To analyze those questions, we weighted all respondents in Israel and the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza as one population. To our knowledge, this has never been done before (see data and methodology here).