The law dramatically curtails the use of drop boxes. With the exception of drop boxes located at the offices of county election supervisors, the new law prohibits drop boxes from being accessible beyond the hours of early voting. In many counties, this is limited to eight hours a day and for just eight days in the weeks leading up to Election Day. Counties have the option of adding four additional hours each day and six additional days. In no circumstances would drop boxes be available the day before Election Day or on Election Day itself. If any drop box is found to be accessible outside of these hours, the local supervisor of election could be subject to a civil penalty of $25,000.